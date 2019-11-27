Congress, BJP for govt action to ensure hassle-free Sabarimala pilgrimage

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Congress and BJP have called for strong government action in Sabarimala temple to ensure a hassle-free pilgrimage season. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the attempt of Trupti Desai and Bindu Ammini to enter Sabarimala would lead to major law and order issues and called upon the government to take immediate action.

Chennithala alleged that BJP and CPM were together to create unrest at the hill shrine and capitalise on the issue. He said that Desai was a BJP sympathiser while Ammini is a CPM supporter. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran meanwhile blamed the government’s obscure stand on the issue for the predicament. He said that while ministers say that young women will not be allowed to the hill shrine, the chief minister had been ambiguous on the issue. Mullappally reminded that Pinarayi Vijayan had welcomed the Supreme Court verdict allowing the entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala and added that the state government affidavit in Supreme Court supporting entry of young women was still valid.

“Trupti Desai is from Pune, a place with strong RSS presence and Bindu Ammini had reached the hill shrine last season with the support of the Left government and was now trying to enter the temple with Trupti. The government must clarify whether Bindu Ammini had met minister A K Balan the other day at the secretariat,” Mullappally said. He also condemned the pepper spray attack on Bindu Ammini

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kummanam Rajashekhran warned of serious repercussions if government provides security and support to Trupti Desai and Bindu Ammini, who he said were trying to create unrest at the hill shrine.

“Trupti Desai has come to destroy Sabarimala and government must take strict action against such people who are trying to disturb the peaceful pilgrim season at Sabarimala,” Kummanam said.