Dalit sisters' death: Opposition protests over Walayar case disrupts Kerala assembly proceedings

The case relates to the mysterious death and sexual exploitation of two minor Dalit siblings at Walayar in 2017 and the recent acquittal of all the accused by a POCSO court for want of evidence.

Published: 28th October 2019 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Mahila morcha activists burning effigy in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in front of secretariat demanding CBI probe on Valayar case.

Mahila morcha activists burning effigy in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in front of secretariat demanding CBI probe on Walayar case. ( Photo | EPS, BP Depu )

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 16th session of the legislative assembly began on a stormy note on Monday with the Opposition forcing adjournment of House proceedings after the government refused to heed to their demand for a CBI probe into the Walayar case.

The case relates to the mysterious death and sexual exploitation of two minor Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakad in 2017 and the recent acquittal of all the accused by a POCSO court for want of evidence.

Demanding a CBI probe into the case, the Opposition gave a notice for moving an adjournment motion on the matter when Zero Hour began.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who replied to the notice for adjournment motion said the government will 'seriously examine' if a CBI probe or a re-investigation in the case is needed and would take action accordingly.

Protesting the government's refusal to give a firm assurance on CBI probe, Opposition MLAs trooped to the well of the House. Some UDF MLAs climbed on to the Speakers dais and shouted slogans.

Unable to carry out the proceedings smoothly, the Speaker rushed through the day's business and adjourned the House for the day.

