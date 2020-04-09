STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Didn’t want to be COVID-19 carrier: Kerala girl who stayed back in Wuhan shares her story

​But restrictions are still in place for people who go out in Wuhan. Roads and other public places are still being cleaned using disinfectants.

Published: 09th April 2020 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 01:45 AM   |  A+A-

Anila P Ajayan is a post-doctoral researcher at the Institute of Hydrobiology (IHB)

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: As Wuhan, where COVID-19 broke out, opened its streets for the public on Wednesday after a prolonged lockdown, the lone Malayali girl who stayed back in the Chinese city is smiling. It’s not just the joyful faces she sees all around that make her happy, but also her decision not to travel to India. “I thought I shouldn’t be a virus carrier to India,” Anila P Ajayan, a post-doctoral researcher at the Institute of Hydrobiology (IHB), Chinese Academy of Sciences in Wuhan, told The New Indian Express.

“We can feel the happiness of people on the streets of Wuhan though everyone is very cautious,” said the native of Elavumthitta, Pathanamthitta.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE

“The only noises I used to hear in Wuhan for more than three months were that of ambulance siren and radio messages in Chinese language. Most people whom I had met, including my professor, looked gloomy. But now I can feel the change. They are happy and calm. Roads have become busier, people have started singing. Students are coming back to IHB to resume their research,” said Anila.

But restrictions are still in place for people who go out. Roads and other public places are still being cleaned using disinfectants. To use public transport, one needs to have a Green Health Code. And those who want to go for shopping need to undergo thermal screening. If one’s temperature is above 37.2 degree Celsius, then he/ she is not allowed to enter shops. Morning sessions in shops are reserved for the elderly.

COVID toughened Wuhan city’s resolve

Those who plan to come back to the offices or institutes should strictly follow norms like 14-day quarantine, temperature screening before entering and leaving the premises and social distancing. Meetings should not exceed two hours. Lengthy meetings should be conducted online. Everyone should wear a mask, even inside the offices. “I was worried about contracting coronavirus. I had used public transport and ate from outside. So I was worried to come to Kerala. I had read that one can also be an asymptomatic carrier. I knew travelling in a flight can be risky,” Anila said.

So she thought it was better to self-quarantine in her apartment in Wuhan so that her family and native people back home do not panic. She was also not sure when she would be able to return to Wuhan if she travelled to India. “I heard that flights were cancelled. The duration of my research is two years and I thought if I go back to India, I may not be able to come back to Wuhan at least till June. So I decided to stay at IHB,” she said. Anila spent 77 days in isolation.

“Those days weren’t easy at all. Students of IHB Masters, PhD and Post Docs stayed in the same building. I was living on the second floor and became alone after all other Chinese students in the floor left for their native places for spring holidays. All other foreigners were on the first floor,” she said. “Days used to be so silent and the screaming siren of ambulances disturbed me.

I couldn’t sleep for even two to three hours,” she said. Asked what lesson the world could learn from Wuhan, she said: “Wuhan’s story of togetherness should be appealing to the world. The people and authorities in the city fought COVID-19 together,” said Anila. “During the time of lockdown, medical teams visited every home in Wuhan to check people’s health status. They collected samples of those who showed COVID-19 symptoms and tested them. They later found there were many asymptomatic patients also. By that time, infection rate rose steeply, yet they didn’t give up,” she said. She believes COVID-19 toughened the resolve of Wuhan. And so did hers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus in India Wuhan
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Ravi

    Bravo. Best wishes to you for your PD
    22 hours ago reply
Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp