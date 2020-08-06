STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSEB staffer crushed to death en route to work after tree uprooted in heavy rain in Kerala

B Ajayakumar, a 43-year-old electrical worked attached to Nedumangad circle, was killed while he was on the way to his office from his residence in Uzhamalakkal

Published: 06th August 2020 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 04:45 PM

KSEB workers

Image for KSEB workers for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A KSEB worker was crushed to death after a tree was uprooted by heavy winds and fell on him near Charumoodu on Thursday morning.

B Ajayakumar, a 43-year-old electrical worked attached to Nedumangad circle, was killed while he was on the way to his office from his residence in Uzhamalakkal.

While he was approaching Charumoodu on his bike, a tree got uprooted in the wind and leaned over a 33 KV electric tower and both fell on him. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved.

Heavy rains and strong winds were reported across the district which resulted in widespread damage of crops.

Trees were uprooted in several places and electricity lines got snapped resulting in power outages. The power supply was not fully restored in the hilly areas till the evening.

In Muthalapozhi harbour, two fishing boats got caught in rolling waves and overturned resulting in injuries to about eight fisherfolk.

