Torrential rains in Kerala's Kottayam bring life to standstill, several regions fear flooding

Due to water level rise in Meenachil, District Collector M Anjana visited Pala town, that is facing threat of inundation, to take stock of the situation.

Published: 07th August 2020 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

kerala monsoon, Rain

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Torrential rains lashing Kottayam district since Thursday has severely impacted normal life there as water levels in major rivers including Meenachil, Manimala, and Pampa have been on the rise.

A minor landslide reported at Meledom in Koottikkal, caused water level rise in Manimala Mundakkayam causeway and is likely to be submerged soon. 

Some houses and a vast area of paddy polders in Kumarakom, Thiruavarpu and Ayamanam grama panchayats have also recorded slight flooding following water level rise in Meenachil.

High alerts have also been issued in Mundakkayam, Koruthodu, Idakkunnam and Erumely North villages, however, no causalities have been reported so far.

In view of landslide in Kottikkal, bedridden patients and persons with high health risks were admitted to nearby hospitals, while as many as 27 persons of 14 families were shifted to a relief camp, which was opened at J J Murphy School, Enthayar the previous night.

Meanwhile, heavy showers continued to lash in Kottikkal today morning and an incident team has started proceedings to evacuate families from Theekkoy and Vellikulam areas near Poonjar, which are prone to landslides.

In view of adverse weather conditions, the District Collector has also banned all kinds of mining activities across Kottayam.

An alert has been issued in Vaikom region following an increase in water level in river Moovattupuzha.

Heavy rains have also been reported in Sabarimala hills since Thursday night posing the threat of floods in Pamba and Azhutha rivers.

Road traffic has been disrupted in several areas across the district as many trees were uprooted.

Further, low-lying areas in the western parts of Kottayam are facing possible threat of floods after heavy showers.

Hydrology Sub Division Kottayam

Rainfall Details (07/08/2020)

  • Kottayam- 50 mm

  • Pampady- 56.2 mm

  • Kozha- 102 mm

  • Mundakkayam- 86 mm

  • Kanjirapally- 53.8 mm

  • Erattupetta- 109 mm

  • Theekoy- 168 mm

Total - 625 mm
Average rainfall - 89.3 mm

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp