Kerala government cancels leave of revenue staff, asks them to report for disaster management duty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the severe monsoon prevailing in the state, the Kerala government on Sunday cancelled the leave allotted to all revenue staff and asked them to report for duty immediately.

All revenue staff deputed for Covid duty will be withdrawn and deputed for disaster management duty, said a government order issued by A Jayathilak, principal secretary, DMD.

Their places in Covid duty must be filled up by requisition of staff from other departments by taking turns, the order said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in seven districts of Kerala on Sunday as rain continues to batter the state.

The red alert has been issued in Alappuzha, Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. Except for Thiruvananthapuram, an orange alert has been issued in the remaining six districts, while the IMD issued a yellow alert in the capital district.