Kerala to receive heavy rainfall in next 24 hours; red alert in 7 districts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in seven districts of Kerala on Sunday as rain continues to batter the state.

The red alert has been issued in Alappuzha, Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. Except for Thiruvananthapuram, an orange alert has been issued in the remaining six districts, while the IMD issued a yellow alert in the capital district.

On Sunday, a low-pressure area formed over northwest and adjoining west-central area of Bay of Bengal which could result in heavy rainfall.

The IMD, in its latest update, stated that there will be moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with gusty winds with a speed of 40 kilometres per hour in Neyyattitnkara and higher range areas in Thiruvananthapuram district, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

On Saturday, the state received surplus rainfall flooding several low lying areas in various districts. All the shutters of Neyyar dam were opened at 10 am on Sunday and the settlements living beside the river have been alerted to take precautions. Pampa dam will also be opened shortly.

Meanwhile, the water level in Mullaperiyar dam reached 135.35 ft against the danger level of 142 feet on Sunday till 8 am on Sunday, Eight of the KSEB major dams are on red alert. Kallarkutti, lower Periyar, Ponmudi, Irratayar, Muzhiyar, Poringalkuthu, Kallar and Kuttiyadi. The water level of many rivers including Pampa, Achankovil, Meenachil, Manimala, Neyyar and Bharatapuzha are rising.