CPM to send two lakh emails to PM Modi opposing Thiruvananthapuram airport privatisation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala unit of CPM will send two lakh emails to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the central government decision to privatise Thiruvananthapuram airport. The party's people's representatives and office-bearers at various levels should take part in the move. A single branch should ensure participation from at least five people.

Announcing the decision here, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the union minister V Muraleedharan who had justified the central government decision himself had petitioned the Union Government against the privatisation idea in 2018. "How come he has changed his stance all of a sudden," asked Kodiyeri.

Terming the pro-privatisation stand taken by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor against the state's common interests, Kodiyeri said that he too should correct his stance. Differences of opinion over political matters should not come in the way of a united fight to protect the state's interests, he said, adding that the privatisation move is aimed at corruption.

Balakrishnan said that Kerala will not allow privatisation of the Thiruvananthapuram airport and the Adani group won't be able to run the airport, ignoring the state's protest.

About 25 lakh people are expected to attend the Left campaign against the central government policies on August 23. The party has asked all its supporters and families to join hands for a novel protest against the Centre.

Kodiyeri said that there will be erosion of votes of the UDF in the Rajya Sabha polls to be held on August 24. He welcomed the stand taken by Kerala Congress (Jose K Mani) faction for not supporting a UDF candidate. "The UDF will not poll the number of votes that it got last time. Left candidate MV Shreyams Kumar is sure to win," he said.

Kodiyeri said that the UDF is facing both political and organisational destructions as it couldn't take a proper political stance in many of the recent issues like Ayodhya temple. The central government's New Education Policy was supported by Shashi Tharoor and PJ Joseph. "The UDF has failed to take a policy decision in such matters. That's why the Congress and the UDF are trying to come up with unnecessary allegations," he said.