STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Assembly session begins; discussion on no-confidence motion against Pinarayi government underway

However, Speaker Sreeramakrishnan rejected the notice given by the Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and IUML's M Ummer to move a resolution against him.

Published: 24th August 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informing the Opposition that the five hour discussion on no-confidence motion will be taken up after the official procedures are over.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informing the Opposition that the five hour discussion on no-confidence motion will be taken up after the official procedures are over. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF moved a no-confidence motion in the Kerala Assembly against the Pinarayi Vijayan government and raised several allegations on bribery as the one-day session of the legislature began on Monday in strict compliance with Covid-19 protocol.

The debate on the no-confidence motion began in the House at 10 am as Speaker allotted five hours to debate on the issue.

Congress MLA V D Satheesan presented the no-confidence motion against the LDF government on the floor of the Legislative Assembly.

He quoted Mark Antony's speech in William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar and said that in the current scenario, captain of the ship is the Chief Minister and the problem lies within the cabin of the captain.

Satheesan in his inimitable style maintained that Vijayan could not walk away from the responsibility when his office has been involved in the gold smuggling case.

He also mentioned that there is a concerted effort to ensure that all the blame is bestowed on Pinarayi’s former principal secretary M Sivasankar. It is unfortunate that Pinarayi keeps claiming that he doesn’t know anything, he said. 

Bribery allegations raised against left government

The alleged bribery involved in the Life Mission as well as on the back door appointments made by the CMO, was also touched upon by the MLA.

Much to the embarrassment of the ruling front, Satheesan informed the Assembly that Rs 9.25 crore was the commission amount in the Life Mission scheme -- an all-time record amount of bribery in the country.

Till now, only Rs 4.50 crore was reported to be the commission amount in the Life Mission scheme.

Interestingly, the Opposition also came out with a new allegation involving the Bev Q app where a CPM leader has walked away with "Rs 5 crore bribe."

Earlier, at the beginning of the session, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded the Speaker to leave the seat of the speaker in light of the notice given by M Ummer of the IUML seeking removal of Speaker Sreeramakrishnan.

M Ummer had cited that the Speaker had tarnished the image of the House by attending a function sponsored by Swapna Suresh, the accused in the gold-smuggling case.

The Speaker himself rejected the notice given by the Opposition to move a resolution against him, saying that the notice did not meet the 14-day advance notice period criteria mentioned in the Constitution and rejected the notice.

Law Minister A K Balan who addressed the House also said that the notice given by the Opposition has no legal sanctity.

Covid-19 test being done on Congress MLA K C Joseph at the Legislative Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

While the floor of the Assembly witnessed heated debates happening against the LDF Government, BJP State leadership held its protest outside the entrance to the Assembly on the privatization of the Thiruvananthapuram Airport issue.

ALSO READ: Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against airport privatization

BJP State president K Surendran and the lone BJP MLA O Rajagopal held protests outside the Assembly along with the other party workers.

Earlier Rajagopal was denied permission to speak on the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport privatization issue even though he had raised his hand seeking permission to speak.

BJP Thiruvananthapuram district president V V Rajesh and former district president S Suresh also attended the protest. They protested by demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The BJP leaders were later arrested and taken to the Museum Police Station. 

The presentation of the finance bill will also be held and it would be followed by the discussion on the no-confidence motion.

Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission chairperson V S Achuthanandan and C F Thomas MLA have not attended the morning session of the assembly citing health reasons.

The Jose faction of the Kerala Congress (M) is also abstaining from the assembly proceedings. The lone BJP legislator O Rajagopal is expected to support the no-confidence motion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Kerala assembly Pinarayi Vijayan Ramesh Chennithala Speaker Sreeramakrishnan V D Satheesan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp