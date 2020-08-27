Kerala Secretariat fire: Chennithala letter demanding strong action forwarded by Governor to CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala approached him seeking strong action against the state government over the fire at the state Secretariat, Governor Asif Mohammed Khan referred the matter to the Chief Minister. The Governor forwarded Chennithala's letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for 'appropriate consideration'.

Chennithala along with UDF MLAs VS Sivakumar and VT Balram had met the Governor on Tuesday and apprised him about the fire. On Wednesday, he sent a letter to the Governor urging him to summon the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary. Chennithala had sought the governor's intervention to ensure that important evidence in the gold smuggling case is not lost.

The Opposition UDF and BJP have launched a major political campaign against the Left government alleging a deliberate attempt by it to destroy evidence in the gold smuggling case.