Kerala local body polls: More than 70 per cent voter turnout recorded, Alappuzha tops list

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 72 per cent of electors had cast their votes in the first phase of the local body elections in the state on Tuesday, when polling came to a close at 6 pm. Five districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki - went to the polls in the first phase on Tuesday. This is the first election to be held in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voting began at a brisk pace at 7 am and climbed steadily with all five districts recording over 50 per cent voter turnout before 2 pm. The voter turnout at 5 pm was: Thiruvananthapuram - 69.07 per cent, Kollam - 72.79 per cent, Pathanamthitta - 69.33 per cent , Alappuzha - 76.42 per cent and Idukki - 73.99 per cent. The average voter turnout of the five districts was 72.03 per cent.

However, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation which is noted for low voter turnout maintained the trend this time as well. Only 59.02 per cent voters had turned up when polling closed. In 2015, the voter turnout was 63 per cent.

Edamalakudi, the lone completely tribal region in Idukki, witnessed 61.9% polling. The area has 1887 tribal voters.

A technical snag was reported in EVMs in five booths in Alappuzha, two booths in Thiruvananthapuram and one in Kollam. This led to polling being suspended for a brief period in the initial hours of polling. There were complaints of voters violating COVID protocols by not maintaining enough social distancing while standing in the queue in some polling stations.

Complaints of bogus voting were reported from Chala and Chempazhanthy in the capital. Similar complaints were also reported from Uliyacovil in Kollam.

CPM workers allegedly manhandled a Congress booth agent at Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram. Sharmad Lal was reportedly attacked near Kattakkada Christian College. Following the incident, workers of both the parties assembled outside the polling booth and raised provocative slogans. Kattakkada police intervened and drove the crowd away.

Mathai, 88, a voter in Vechochichira panchayat in Pathanamthitta, died at the polling booth at Ranni Idamuriyil Government Higher Secondary School. He was a voter in the first ward of Vechoochira panchayat. Mathai was the uncle of the UDF candidate in the ward Samji Idamuriyil. Another voter, Balan, aged 60, collapsed and died at the Mahadevikad SNDP High School polling booth at Karthikapally in Alappuzha district.

No other untoward incidents were reported from across the five districts as voting progressed at a brisk pace.

Minister J Mercykutty Amma, who cast her vote in Kollam, flayed the BJP for its alleged involvement in the killing of a CPM worker in the district. She accused the saffron party of posing a threat to peaceful life.

CPM Politburo member and former Minister M A Baby said the local body election will be a referendum on the LDF government. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in the capital, Baby said development and pro-people policies were the strength of the Pinarayi Vijayan led government.

Kollam District Collector B Abdul Nassar issued orders to replace a presiding officer after she was seen on duty wearing a mask with the LDF election symbol. The Collector warned that no one should display party symbols in any manner inside the polling station. The action came in the wake of a complaint from the Congress

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena lodged a complaint with the Thiruvananthapuram District Collector after his name was found to be removed from the electoral roll in Poojappura ward in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Meena had voted in last year's Lok Sabha election.

Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi was among those who cast their votes in the first hour of polling. After voting at Sasthamangalam in the capital, the actor-turned-MP exuded confidence that the BJP will wrest Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Even as high profile voters made a beeline to the polling booths, two political stalwarts and former Chief Ministers - VS Achuthanandan and AK Antony - will not be voting this time due to ill-health.

Achuthanandan had applied for a postal ballot but election officials turned down his request as rules do not allow it on account of ill-health. AK Antony, who recovered from COVID-19 a few days ago in New Delhi, has been advised rest and will not be voting this time.