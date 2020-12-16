It's neck and neck race in Kerala local body polls; setback for BJP in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The initial reports from the counting centres indicate an edge for the Opposition UDF in the local body elections in Kerala.

As per reports from counting centres, the BJP's hopes of wresting power in Thiruvananthapuram corporation have been diminished with LDF leading in nine wards.

The Congress suffered a body blow in Kochi corporation as their mayor candidate N Venugopal was defeated by one vote. BJP candidate T Padmavathy was the surprise winner with a wafer thin margin of one vote.

However, the LDF continued its dominance in block and grama panchayats. Of the 152 blocks the LDF maintains clear majority in 31 while UDF leads in 15.

The NDA is leading in 2 blocks. In the 941 grama panchayats LDF leads in 165 and UDF in 162, while NDA leads in 17. The LDF leads in 4 corporations while the UDF leads in 2.

Among the 86 municipalities, LDF leads in 25 , UDF in 47 and NDA in 5. The LDF is leading 7 of the 14 district panchayats while the UDF maintains lead in 5.

The arrival of Jose K Mani faction has helped the LDF in Pala municipality where the Jose faction leaders won three of the four seats where results were declared.

In Kochi corporation UDF suffered a set back as 4 UDF rebel candidates won the election. The NDA is leading in Shoranur, Changanassery and Pandalam municipalities apart from Palakkad, the only municipality which the BJP won in 2015.