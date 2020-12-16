STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala local body polls: Counting of votes begins, results expected by afternoon

The three major fronts in Kerala - LDF, UDF and NDA - have exuded confidence that they would emerge victorious in the recently held local body elections.

Published: 16th December 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Postal votes being counted first at Kilimanoor in Thiruvananthapuram.

Postal votes being counted first at Kilimanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Deepu BP, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Counting of votes of the recently-concluded local body elections, billed as the 'semi-finals' before the assembly polls in May, has begun in 244 centres across the state on Wednesday. 

The counting process began at 8.00 am and the state election commission expects all the results to be out by afternoon.

Postal votes - including special postal ballots for Covid patients and those in quarantine and the postal ballots of officials deployed for election duty - are being counted first.

ALSO READ | Local body poll outcome crucial for Left, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The counting of votes in municipalities and corporations will be held in the respective distribution-reception centres. 

​For the three-tier local bodies, the counting of votes will be held at the block level.While Ernakulam has the highest number of counting centres at 28, the least number of counting centres (seven) is in Wayanad.

The State Election Commission expects the total number of postal ballots to be in the range of around 25-50 in a booth. Hence it does not expect a major delay in result declaration, despite an increased number of postal votes this time.

The local body elections, held in three phases, had recorded an average voter turnout of 76.04 per cent.

The three major fronts - LDF, UDF and NDA - have exuded confidence that they would emerge victorious. 

The BJP, meanwhile, has claimed that it will record a three-fold increase in seats this time compared to the previous election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala local body polls Kerala local body elections
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp