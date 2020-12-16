STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Loss of bigwigs in Kerala local body elections major setback for fronts

Published: 16th December 2020 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 12:42 PM

LDF, LDF Flag

LDF workers celebrating in front of counting centre at Mar Ivanious Nalanchira in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Deepu BP, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The loss of bigwigs in the local body elections has served a body blow for political parties across Kerala. 

The UDF suffered a setback in the state as its mayor candidate lost for one vote in Island North seat. In Thiruvananthapuram mayor K Sreekumar was defeated in Karikkakom ward. 

Besides CPM's mayor candidate AG Oleena was defeated in Kunnukuzhi ward. In Thrissur, BJP suffered a blow as its state general secretary B Gopalakrishnan was defeated.

The RMP-UDF combine managed to retain power in Onchiyam panchayat while the LDF stormed to power in Pala municipality with the support of Jose K Mani faction.

The BJP managed to win Pandalam municipality winning 17 of the 33 seats. The municipality was ruled by LDF. The NDA is giving a tough fight to the LDF in Shoranur and Varkala municipalities.

Karat Faizal, an accused in the gold smuggling case, who contested as an independent in Koduvally municipality managed to win. Though Faizal filed nomination as a LDF backed independent, the LDF had to withdraw support as it triggered a political row.

The PJ Joseph faction of the UDF suffered a set back in Thodupuzha municipality as 5 of its 7 candidates tasted defeat.

