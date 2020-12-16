STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Twenty20 spreads wings in neighbouring panchayats in Kerala

Postal vote counting at Kilimanoor in Thiruvananthapuram

Postal vote counting at Kilimanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Deepu BP, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Political novice Twenty20, which stormed to power in Kizhakkambalam panchayat in 2015, is giving opponents a run for its money in local body polls. The corporate backed non-political outfit which won 17 of the 19 seats in Kizhakkambalam in 2015 is spreading its wings to the neighbouring panchayats. 

The party has won nine seats in Aikkaranadu panchayat, five seats in Kunnathunad and five seats in Mazhuvannur indicating its growing influence in the region.

"The counting of votes has only started in Kizhiakkambalam where we don't face any threat. The support we are getting in nearby panchayats is encouraging. We are contesting in 79 gram panchayat wards, 2 district panchayat divisions, and 11 block divisions. The results indicate we will secure majority in four
panchayats," said Kitex Garments MD Sabu Jacob, who is also the Twenty20 chief coordinator.

​ALSO READ | It's neck and neck race in Kerala local body polls; setback for BJP in Thiruvananthapuram

In Kochi Corporation, V4 Kochi, a non political organisation, has not been able to make an impact but the votes they secure will have an impact on the final results.

The LDF has established clear lead in all local bodies, disproving the UDF and NDA claims of an LDF rout. 

The trend has come as a morale booster for the CPM amidst the political storm triggered by the gold smuggling scam.

The NDA has improved its vote share and secured seats in unexpected places. The party retained Palakkad municipality and has established lead in Pandalam municipality. 

​The party has made big strides in Ernakulam and Thrissur corporations, Pandalam, Changanassery, Angamaly municipalities.

