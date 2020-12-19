STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shigella strikes fear into hearts of coronavirus-battered health workers

According to sources, up to 25 people who had direct or indirect contact with the deceased boy have also been admitted to various hospitals including the MCH, with similar symptoms.

By Pooja Nair
KOZHIKODE: The emergence of yet another fatal pathogen, which has already killed an 11-year-old boy and may have infected at least 25 others, has struck fear into the hearts of officials in the district administration and health department, who have already been stretched to their limits due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The boy died on Wednesday at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH), where he was admitted after coming down with fever, stomach pain and severe dysentery.

According to sources, up to 25 people who had direct or indirect contact with the deceased boy have also been admitted to various hospitals including the MCH, with similar symptoms. However, no critical concern has been reported so far, said district surveillance officer (DSO) Dr Sarala. “Those found symptomatic had either attended the boy’s funeral or had food from his house,” she said.

Based on the finding, a detailed inspection was conducted at the boy’s house and surroundings. The water bodies in the area were inspected and samples have been sent for detailed examination. There is also a possibility that the bacteria had spread through contaminated food, though the chances of that are less in this case. The DMO has directed the community medicine department to reinvestigate the case and submit a final report at the earliest, the DSO said. 

As a precautionary measure, all water bodies in the region were super chlorinated on Friday.  It may be recalled that over 40 children of the West Lower Primary School, Keezhppayyur, were hospitalised on June 21, 2019, after they complained of vomiting and diarrhea. The presence of shigella bacteria was confirmed in the stool samples of at least two of these students, who recovered soon. Later in the year, two kids in the corporation limits were also confirmed infected. The district health department traced the presence of the bacteria from the water body in the siblings’ house.

The presence of the shigella bacteria was also found in Koyilandy in 2019, following which the district administration issued safety guidelines to all schools serving midday meals, and asked them to ensure that the food being served was hygienic and of excellent quality. 

According to the experts from the MCH’s general medicine department, shigellosis is an infectious disease caused by the shigella bacteria, which causes stomach pain, diarrhea and fever in those infected. Though a worldwide problem, shigella is more often seen in developing countries, especially in crowded locations such as schools, day care centres, nursing homes or regions with poor sanitation. In some cases, people infected with the shigella bacteria do not have symptoms, but are still contagious.

What causes shigellosis?
Shigella are usually found in stool of those infected. The bacteria spread when some-one comes into contact with this stool, or with something that has been contaminated with the stool or the bacteria. People get shigellosis by eating food or drinking water that has been contaminated, or through sexual contact with those infected.

Symptoms
Diarrhea, Stomach pain and cramps, Vomiting, Dysentery (blood, pus and mucus in the stool), Fever

