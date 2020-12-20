Differences of opinion in BJP over unfurling of  ‘Jai Shri Ram’ flex in Palakkad municipal building

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Differences of opinion has erupted in BJP over the incident in which BJP workers placed a huge banner written “Jai Shri Ram” on Palakkad Municipality building as part of celebrating party’s victory in the municipality after the local body elections.

While BJP state president K Surendran and Union Minister V Muraleedharan justified the act, senior BJP leader B Radhakrishna Menon has condemned it. “Unfurling such a banner is not a major crime. Lord Ram is a symbol being accepted by people of all faith. Chanting Jai Shri Ram is not a crime in the country. A few are trying to inject communal poison in the minds of people by coming out against the incident,” Muraleedharan said.

Surendran said “how can unfurling of banner of Lord Ram be an insult.” Meanwhile, Radhakrishna Menon was quoted as saying that “it was an immature act by the activists. I don’t think they had done it with the consent of the leadership.”

Banner row: Police yet to nab activists

Palakkad: The Palakkad Town South police which had registered a case against some BJP workers who can be identified on sight for rolling down the Jai Shri Ram poster from atop the Municipal office building on counting day are yet to arrest those involved in the act.

The police when contacted said that a case was registered under Section 153 of CrPC for causing disharmony among sections of the public. Similarly, the police have failed to even register a case on the complaint filed by BJP district president E Krishnadas for rolling down the national flag upside down from atop the Municipal office building. The BJP had in a complaint to the police demanded action under Section II of the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act 1972 alleging disrespect to flag.

Row over CPM activists waving party flags from panchayat building

Palakkad: Another controversy erupted after CPM activists waved party flags after scaling the Kanhirapuzha panchayat office building during their victory procession on Thursday evening. The incident went viral on social media.The act of CPM activists came a day after BJP activists rolled down the poster inscribed ‘Jai Sreeram’ on the counting day on Wednesday in Palakkad municipality.

The LDF retained the Kanhirapuzha panchayat this time also. During this time, a few activists climbed atop the Kanhirapuzha grama panchayat office and waved CPM and DYFI flags. “The incident occurred after the panchayat office was closed at 6pm. The victory procession was being taken out and a few persons came in a jeep and scaled the walls of the window shades and raised the flags. No employee was at the office at that time,” said Antony, the secretary of the panchayat.