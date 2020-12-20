Poll debacle: More leaders come out in open against Congress leadership

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF is heading for a big crisis with resentment brewing among leaders of the Congress and allies over LSG poll debacle. The allies blame that internal bickering in the Congress and the insensitive comments of its leaders damaged the front’s prospects of a huge win in an otherwise advantageous situation. Senior Congress leader and MP Rajmohan Unnithan on Saturday joined the chorus for a leadership change in the party. He opined that KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran who owned responsibility for the defeat should quit the post as well.

Unnithan has the support of some senior leaders who want replacement of three key functionaries - the Opposition Leader, KPCC president and UDF convenor.

“Mullappally owned up responsibility for the defeat to save some others. Why would he alone take up the responsibility? Isn’t there a joint responsibility?” he asked. Earlier, K Sudhakaran and K Muraleedharan had called for a change in leadership to strengthen the party ahead of the ensuing Assembly election. Muraleedharan commented that an overhaul was required for the party and not just a “skin care”.

Senior leader T H Musthafa singled out Chennithala for the defeat. On Saturday, he told mediapersons that Chennithala was a failure and should be replaced with Oommen Chandy. Allies IUML and RSP blame factional feud in the Congress and conflicting statements of senior leaders for the adverse results. IUML leader and MP P K Kunhalikutty has reportedly held talks with senior leaders of Congress and other allies. His party views that a leadership change is necessary in the Congress and the UDF. He, however, refused to blame any single leader for the defeat, in public.

The RSP is learnt to have conveyed its extreme displeasure over the front’s performance. The party leadership is even thinking of quitting the front in case corrective steps aren’t taken immediately. Senior leader Shibu Baby John told the media that his party was unhappy over the front’s functioning. “We have strong protest and anger against the front’s functioning. But it is not the fault of any individual,” he said adding that Congress never learns from its mistakes.

“Not any individual can make the front better. A big effort is needed to convince people that the UDF is viewing politics seriously. We will suggest corrective measures at the UDF meeting,” he told reporters. After Kozhikode, posters calling for K Sudhakaran’s appointment as KPCC chief appeared in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.