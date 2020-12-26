Mohanlal calls up Arya Rajendran who is set to become India's youngest mayor, wishes her luck

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Mohanlal called up Arya Rajendran, the mayor designate of Thiruvananthapuram city corporation, on Saturday.

Mohanlal, who is a voter of Mudavanmugal ward from where Arya was elected to the corporation council, wished her luck in the new endeavour.

The 21-year-old Arya who won on an LDF ticket will be the youngest mayor in the country.

In the audio clip of the conversation, Arya could be heard thanking the actor for calling her. "I am confident that I can do my best," said Arya while speaking to the actor.

The actor and future mayor are also neighbors. The brief phone call ended with a promise to meet next time Mohanlal is in Mudavanmugal.