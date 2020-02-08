Home States Kerala

Congress to launch protests against Kerala budget

Published: 08th February 2020 06:21 PM

Ramesh Chennithala

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress party in Kerala has decided to launch an agitation against the state budget 2020-21, alleging the announcements made by the finance minister will lead to inflation.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee will meet on February 10 and decide further course of action, leader of the opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala told reporters here.

"This budget will only lead to inflation. People are finding it difficult to live here. Along with that the additional burden of Rs 1,103 crore...The government will have to withdraw these measures because we are going to launch a strong protest against it," Chennithala said.

He said the decision on the mode of protest and date will be decided by the KPCC.

A Rs 1,5201.47 crore revenue deficit has been budgeted for the coming year and additional resource mobilization pegged at Rs 1,103 crore in the budget estimates for 2020-21.

While presenting the budget on Friday, finance minister T M Thomas Isaac said additional revenue collection was aimed at strengthening the state's development without curtailing capital expenditure.

Yuva Morcha, the BJP's youth wing, on Saturday took out a protest march to the secretariat here against the lack of funds allocated to Thiruvananthapuram, the state capital.

"We hope the finance minister will rectify this mistake and allot funds for the state capital," former minister and senior Congress leader V S Shivakumar said.

The state government raised all welfare pensions and allocated enhanced share for pro-women schemes in the budget.

A total of 2.5 lakh new water connections, 1000 cost-effective food courts providing meals at Rs 25, one lakh new houses/flats for homeless people by 2020-21 and 'she-lodge' enterprises in all cities were among the popular announcements in the budget, presented with an introduction of the state's cash-strapped condition.

