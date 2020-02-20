Home States Kerala

Coimbatore bus tragedy: This lucky Flipkart employee got away with minor injuries

Sreelakshmi sat in seat number 48 on the left side of the bus. She said that more than a frightening experience, what stayed with her was the utter state of helplessness people were in. 
 

Published: 20th February 2020 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore.

19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore. (Photo by special arrangement)

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sreelakshmi Menon was elated as she boarded the KSRTC bus from Madiwala to Thrissur. She had taken an extended leave for Maha Shivratri and planned to have a relaxed weekend at her home in Puranattukara, Thrissur. 

"I was having a sound sleep and woke up to the shock of collision. I still don't know whether I woke up or lost my consciousness then," said the 25-year-old who works with Flipkart in Bengaluru, while recounting the bus tragedy that claimed 19 lives in the wee hours on Thursday. 

"It was 3.40 am when I got out of the bus. One of the travellers was thrown out of the bus. Some who got out from the bus was sitting on the roadside. Luckily, I just had minor bruises on my head," she added. 
 
Sreelakshmi sat in seat number 48 on the left side of the bus. She said that more than a frightening experience, what stayed with her was the utter state of helplessness people after the accident. 

"Being dark, I didn't know what was happening after the collision. People were in different places. Many were crying out for help. Later I knew that many were taken out of the bus after breaking the side windows," she said.
 
Soon after getting out, she and three others were taken to Revathi Medical Centre, Tiruppur. First-aid treatment was given to her as she had minor injuries. 

"The others were attended to as they were bleeding steadily. They asked me to leave at 4.30 am," Sreelakshmi said.

ALSO READ | Friends remember the day when drivers of ill-fated KSRTC bus helped a sick passenger
 
Fortunately, her friend was staying near the hospital and her father picked up Sreelakshmi. She contacted her parents and her father reached by 10.30 am to pick her up. 

"They knew about the magnitude of the accident only after seeing the photos and visuals. My father remained tensed until he saw me. I will undergo a check-up again when I reach Thrissur," said Sreelakshmi, who was on her way back to Thrissur, when The New Indian Express contacted her.
 
She has been flooded with phone calls after the news broke out. 

"I didn't get time for myself till now. So the shock of the accident hasn't affected me badly till now. I don't know what will happen when I am left all by myself," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sreelakshmi Menon Coimbatore bus tragedy Flipkart KSRTC
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp