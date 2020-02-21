KSRTC bus tragedy: Engineer who lost life was planning to surprise his fiancee

M A Rajeev Kumar By

KANNUR: A sudden decision to travel to Kochi to give his fiancee a surprise ended up as a terrible one for her as well as the family of Sanoop NV, 28, a young software engineer who loved to live his life to the fullest.

NV Chandran and Shyamala of Kanam near Payyannur had begun preparations for their son Sanoop’s marriage with a Nileshwar girl, who is working in Kochi. The news that their son too was in the list of those who died in the KSRTC bus accident has shattered the family.

Sanoop had been working in the electrical and electronics department of Continental Automotive Components Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru for the past three years. His marriage was fixed for next month. He was travelling to Kochi just to meet the girl and give her a surprise.

The photos posted by Sanoop on his Facebook page give one an insight into the fun-loving person that he was. And it was this love for fun and surprise that made him take the trip to Kochi from Bengaluru.

According to a former classmate who took GATE coaching with him, Sanoop was a very focused person.



“He wanted to clear GATE with a high score and so was very focused on his studies,” said the classmate.

The mortal remains of Sanoop will be brought to the house at Payyannur on Friday morning.

He has a younger brother, Rahul, and a sister, Sabina.