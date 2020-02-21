Home States Kerala

KSRTC bus tragedy: Engineer who lost life was planning to surprise his fiancee

The photos posted by Sanoop on his Facebook page give one an insight into the fun-loving person that he was.

Published: 21st February 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Sanoop N V

Sanoop N V

By M A Rajeev Kumar
Express News Service

KANNUR: A sudden decision to travel to Kochi to give his fiancee a surprise ended up as a terrible one for her as well as the family of Sanoop NV, 28, a young software engineer who loved to live his life to the fullest.

NV Chandran and Shyamala of Kanam near Payyannur had begun preparations for their son Sanoop’s marriage with a Nileshwar girl, who is working in Kochi. The news that their son too was in the list of those who died in the KSRTC bus accident has shattered the family.

Sanoop had been working in the electrical and electronics department of Continental Automotive Components Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru for the past three years. His marriage was fixed for next month. He was travelling to Kochi just to meet the girl and give her a surprise.

ALSO READ | KSRTC bus tragedy: This lucky Flipkart employee got away with minor injuries

The photos posted by Sanoop on his Facebook page give one an insight into the fun-loving person that he was. And it was this love for fun and surprise that made him take the trip to Kochi from Bengaluru.

According to a former classmate who took GATE coaching with him, Sanoop was a very focused person.

“He wanted to clear GATE with a high score and so was very focused on his studies,” said the classmate.

The mortal remains of Sanoop will be brought to the house at Payyannur on Friday morning.

He has a younger brother, Rahul, and a sister, Sabina.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC bus tragedy Sanoop NV Coimbatore bus tragedy
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp