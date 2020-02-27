Kerala actor abduction case: Actress Manju Warrier cross-examined for five hours in Kochi court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actress Manju Warrier was cross-examined by her former husband Dileep's counsel for nearly five hours on Thursday as part of the actor-abduction case in which trial is being held at Additional Special Sessions Court in Kochi.

As Manju's cross-examination lasted for five hours, the court could not examine actor Bindhu Panikkar and Siddique who also were present at the court till evening.

ALSO READ: Kerala actor abduction case - Cloned content of memory card containing visuals sent to Chandigarh's central forensic lab

Manju, who is the 11th witness in the actor-abduction case reached the court in Kaloor at around 9.30 am.

Actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, turned up 10.50 am.

The trial procedure started at 11.05 am. Counsels of other accused persons decided not to cross-examine Manju.



A heated debate between prosecution and defence counsels ensued over allegations that accused persons are attempting to influence witnesses.



Further, the court will examine actors Geethu Mohandas, Samyuktha Varma and Kunjako Boban on Friday.

The following day, the court is scheduled to examine director and ad-filmmaker Sreekumar Menon.

Earlier, it had examined witnesses including actor Ramya Nambeesan and actor-cum-director Lal.



The court had framed charges against 10 persons in the case - Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikantan, Vijesh, Saleem, Pradeep, Charly Thomas, Dileep, Sanal Kumar and Vishnu. On February 17, 2017, a film actress was abducted and molested inside a moving vehicle.