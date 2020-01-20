Home States Kerala

Kerala beedi roller gets notice for December 19 CAA violence in Mangaluru

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner PS Harsha and the North police inspector, when asked about the total number notices sent, stated that the numbers cannot be specified.

A file picture of the violent anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru | Express

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Shafiya  (55), a beedi roller from Chathipadappu, Manjeshwar in Kasargod (Kerala), received a notice from Mangaluru police with regard to the December 19 anti-CAA violence. The notice read: “The non-appearance will draw inference that you are intentionally evading to assist the investigation to continue to engage in similar activities. Your absence will lead to further legal procedure. Treat this matter as most urgent.” 

DYFI State President Muneer Katipalla, who took her to the station, said, “She (Shafiya) cannot read English. I took her to the station and she has recorded her statement and was let off.” He added that many students who received notices are worried and have stopped visiting the city. 

ALSO READ | Mangaluru cops get flak as Keralites issued notices over Dec 19 violence

The notice issued by the police also stated that “during the course of the investigation, a credible source of information was received showing your involvement as a member of unlawful assembly continuing to commit rioting with organised conspiracy and common intention to disrupt the public order by violating the order promulgated by the competent authority”. The sections invoked are 143, 147, 148, 188, 353, 332, 324, 427, 307, 120b r/w 149 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 2(A) (B) KPDLP Act of 1989 and 174 of the CrPC.

Meanwhile, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner PS Harsha and the North police inspector, when asked about the total number notices sent, stated that the numbers cannot be specified as the CID is handling the case now.

The police are facing criticism after they registered cases against Kerala-based daily wage workers, traders, employees, students, and all those who had visited the city on December 19, and issued a notice to appear before them. Katipalla said that the Shafiya has received the notice with serious allegations made against her. “On December 19, hundreds of students, patients, daily-wage workers, fish traders, bank employees, and women from Manjeshwar, Kunjathur, Uppala, Hosangady, and Kasargod had visited Mangaluru. The police have issued notices to all those whose mobile locations were found in sensitive areas when the violence broke out,” he said.

