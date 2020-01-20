CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges Opposition to join hands with govt in fight against CAA

Home States Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has once again urged the opposition to join the government for putting up a joint fight against the CAA and NRC. He was addressing a public meeting here after the conclusion of the three-day central committee meeting of the party. He said that every party had their own power and when combined it would become a big power. 

“We may have disputes on different topics. But this issue is different. This is the country’s common issue. We can unite for this,” he said. The CM reiterated that the enumeration as part of the census operations in the state will not have the questionnaire on NPR. “You should not have any concern. You are living in the strongest fort. The state government is with you,” he said.

The chief minister said the country was witnessing unprecedented protests against the CAA and the NPR. 
Around 8,000 eminent personalities from across the world have condemned the central government. The country is being isolated in the international arena.

Pinarayi said certain people had reservations when the state said that CAA will not be implemented here. “All laws should be in consonance with the Constitution. Others will not survive. The state government is not bound to implement the RSS agenda,” he said. Not just Muslims, poor people of all communities will be affected by the NPR as is evident from the Assam experience. Lakhs of poor people were rendered of citizenship, Pinarayi said. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the CAA was part of the BJP agenda. The BJP does not accept the Constitution or India’s culture.

