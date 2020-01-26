620-kilometre human chain formed in Kerala on Republic Day demanding withdrawal of CAA

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ruling LDF in Kerala organised a 620-km long human chain from Kasaragod in north Kerala to Kaliyikkavila in the southernmost part of the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Republic Day.



The human chain had the participation of an estimated 60 to 70 lakh people across the state.



ALSO READ | CAA: Kerala Opposition mulls resolution against Governor in Assembly, Khan says 'most welcome'

A host of socio-cultural leaders took part in the human chain, one of the biggest such gatherings the state has ever witnessed.



The human chain started from Kasaragod, passed through the right side of the National Highway till Ramanattukara in Kozhikode. From there it passed through Malappuram, Perithalmanna to Thrissur and again to the National Highway till Kaliyikkavila. At rehearsal was held prior to the formation of the human chain at around 4 pm.

Senior leader and CPM Polit Buro member S Ramachandran Pillai was the first link at Kasaragod while another Politburo member from the state MA Baby was the final link at Kaliyikkavila.

ALSO READ: India celebrates 71st Republic Day in presence of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran joined the human chain at the state capital.



CPM veteran VS Achuthanandan, who has not been keeping well for some time was not part of the human chain this time. A host of senior left leaders and ministers were part of the chain at different district centres.



A 'Constitution protection oath was taken soon after the formation of the human chain. Later, public meetings were held at different points.

The heavy response from various corners during the family meets ahead of the human chain, had given an added confidence to the LDF. Around 35,000 family meets were organised ahead of the human chain.