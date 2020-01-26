Home States Kerala

620-kilometre human chain formed in Kerala on Republic Day demanding withdrawal of CAA

The LDF organised the human chain from Kasaragod in north Kerala to Kaliyakkavilai in the southernmost part of the state.

Published: 26th January 2020 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

A host of senior politicians including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran along with socio- cultural leaders took part in the human chain from Kasaragod to Kaliyikkavila.

A host of senior politicians including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran along with socio- cultural leaders took part in the human chain from Kasaragod to Kaliyikkavila. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ruling LDF in Kerala organised a 620-km long human chain from Kasaragod in north  Kerala to Kaliyikkavila in the southernmost part of the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act on  Republic Day.

The human chain had the participation of an estimated 60 to 70 lakh people across the state.

ALSO READ | CAA: Kerala Opposition mulls resolution against Governor in Assembly, Khan says 'most welcome'

A host of socio-cultural leaders took part in the human chain, one of the biggest such gatherings the state has ever witnessed.

The human chain started from Kasaragod, passed through the right side of the National Highway till Ramanattukara in Kozhikode. From there it passed through Malappuram, Perithalmanna to Thrissur and again to the National Highway till Kaliyikkavila. At rehearsal was held prior to the formation of the human chain at around 4 pm.

Senior leader and CPM Polit Buro member S Ramachandran Pillai was the first link at Kasaragod while another Politburo member from the state MA Baby was the final link at Kaliyikkavila.

ALSO READ: India celebrates 71st Republic Day in presence of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran joined the human chain at the state capital.

CPM veteran VS Achuthanandan, who has not been keeping well for some time was not part of the human chain this time. A host of senior left leaders and ministers were part of the chain at different district centres.

A 'Constitution protection oath was taken soon after the formation of the human chain. Later, public meetings were held at different points. 

 The heavy response from various corners during the family meets ahead of the human chain, had given an added confidence to the LDF. Around 35,000 family meets were organised ahead of the human chain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala human chain Kerala Anti CAA Republic day kerala LDF Anti caa
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments(3)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Jagaty Saju Navodaye
    This is the wonderfull chain! However
    7 hours ago reply

  • Nagar
    Ambedkar Criticized Muslims for their aggression against Hindus And
    13 hours ago reply

  • Anonymous
    Dogs own country
    16 hours ago reply
Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp