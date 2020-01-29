Home States Kerala

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's security raised to 'Z Plus'

Security has been beefed up at Arif Mohammed Khan's official residence Raj Bhavan and an additional three more commandos has been added to his personal security.

Published: 29th January 2020 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The security of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been raised from 'Z' to 'Z Plus' category, said Raj Bhavan officials.

They however clarified that this has got nothing to do with the recent developments associated with the CAA and the strong position that he has taken with the CAA.

"This beefing up of the security is more to do with his visits outside the state especially when he is in Delhi. According to rules that if he is in the 'Z Plus' category while in Kerala, it will help him to get more cover, when he travels outside the state," said the official and added that this raise in cover was not asked, but came after the Kerala police made an evaluation.

WATCH VIDEO: 'Guv go back!' - Arif Mohammed Khan heckled by UDF legislators in Kerala Assembly

Consequent to this, security has been beefed up at his official residence Raj Bhavan and an additional three more commandos has been added to his personal security.

Khan, has been in the news ever since the CAA became law and has confronted both the Kerala government's anti-CAA stand and also the Congress-led opposition, both having taken a strong anti-CAA position.

Now all eyes are on the business advisory committee of the Kerala Assembly which meets on Friday to decide if the motion by Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala to recall Khan can be moved.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arif Mohammed Khan Arif Mohammed Khan security Kerala Governor security Kerala Governor
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp