Kerala students excel in ICSE, ISC exams, state records better results than national average

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students from Kerala put up a good show in the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) examinations, the results of which were announced on Friday by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

The success rate of students from the state in the ICSE and ISC exams was 99.96% and 99.48% respectively. The pass percentage in Kerala was higher than the national average of 99.33 % for ICSE and 96.83% for ISC examination.

Of the 8,014 candidates who appeared for the ICSE exam from the state, 8,011 became eligible for higher studies. As many as 2,691 of the 2,705 candidates who took the ISC examination from the state passed.



The ICSE examination was conducted in 61 written subjects of which 22 were Indian languages and nine were foreign languages. The ISC exam had 51 written subjects of which 15 were Indian languages and 6 were foreign languages.

No merit list this year



Owing to the 'exceptional circumstances' due to COVID-19, CISCE said it will not publish a merit list for either the ICSE or ISC examinations this year. CISCE had to postpone and later cancel the exams originally slated from March 19 to March 31. The Board later announced a new evaluation scheme for the cancelled papers.



As per the scheme, candidates were assessed based on best three percentage marks obtained from among the subjects for which board exams were conducted. The marks of their internal assessment as well as project work were also taken into account.



"I would like to commend our candidates, who have shown exemplary resilience and fortitude during this crisis period, faced with the agony of a long wait for a possible delayed examination in the remaining papers and the subsequent prolonged wait for the results," CISCE Chief Executive & Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.