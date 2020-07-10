STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala students excel in ICSE, ISC exams, state records better results than national average

Owing to the 'exceptional circumstances' due to COVID-19, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations said it won't publish a merit list for either the ICSE or ISC exams this year

Published: 10th July 2020 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Public exams, SSLC exams, Kerala

File photo of students attending SSLC exam in Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students from Kerala put up a good show in the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) examinations, the results of which were announced on Friday by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

The success rate of students from the state in the ICSE and ISC exams was 99.96% and 99.48% respectively. The pass percentage in Kerala was higher than the national average of 99.33 % for ICSE and 96.83% for ISC examination.

ALSO READ | ICSE, ISC results: CISCE declares class 10, 12 results; no merit list this year
         
Of the 8,014 candidates who appeared for the ICSE exam from the state, 8,011 became eligible for higher studies. As many as 2,691 of the 2,705 candidates who took the ISC examination from the state passed.
        
The ICSE examination was conducted in 61 written subjects of which 22 were Indian languages and nine were foreign languages. The ISC exam had 51 written subjects of which 15 were Indian languages and 6 were foreign languages.

No merit list this year
        
Owing to the 'exceptional circumstances' due to COVID-19, CISCE said it will not publish a merit list for either the ICSE or ISC examinations this year. CISCE had to postpone and later cancel the exams originally slated from March 19 to March 31. The Board later announced a new evaluation scheme for the cancelled papers.
        
As per the scheme, candidates were assessed based on best three percentage marks obtained from among the subjects for which board exams were conducted. The marks of their internal assessment as well as project work were also taken into account.
        
"I would like to commend our candidates, who have shown exemplary resilience and fortitude during this crisis period, faced with the agony of a long wait for a possible delayed examination in the remaining papers and the subsequent prolonged wait for the results," CISCE Chief Executive & Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala ICSE exams Kerala ISC exams
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp