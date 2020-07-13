STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

SC verdict on Padmanabha Swamy temple game changer: Ex-chairman of committee

Bose, a retired IAS official, said it would be a landmark judgement as it would lead to consensus in society as far as religion and politics are concerned.

Published: 13th July 2020 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

The main pathway of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram wears a deserted look as the temple authorities restricted the entry of devotees in the wake of Covid-19 scare

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former chairman of the Supreme Court Committee on Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple treasures, C V Ananda Bose, said on Monday that the apex court's verdict upholding the Travancore royal family's right to administer the temple was "landmark", and possibly a "game changer".

Bose, a retired IAS official, said it would be a landmark judgement as it would lead to consensus in society as far as religion and politics are concerned.

"A game changer which will value faith and religion, rituals and will respect heritage," he said while speaking to PTI over the phone.

The Supreme Court Monday upheld the rights of the Travancore royal family in the administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala, considered to be one of the richest temples in the country.

It set aside the Kerala High Court's 2011 verdict which had directed the state government to set up a trust to take control of management and assets of the temple.

As an interim measure, the District Judge of Thiruvananthapuram will head an administrative committee to manage the temple's affairs, it said.

The top court delivered the verdict on a batch of appeals, including the one filed by legal representatives of the Travancore royal family, challenging the January 31, 2011 verdict of the high court.

Bose said the apex court verdict is not just about who should govern a temple, but it is about credibility of the persons managing the administration.

He said that for the last so many centuries, the Travancore royal family has been able to reflect a high degree of credibility in the administration of the temple and also protecting the huge treasure in its vault.

He said it also ensured that the rituals and practices are protected and carried out without any hindrance.

On the treasure stored in the temple vault, Bose said the royal family for centuries has been protecting it and even hid it from the "ogling look" of the British who in 1811 decided to take over the temple administration.

He said the British decided to take over the temple administration "ostensibly" to support the temple, which was finding it difficult to make ends meet, but it was actually done as the temple could not pay the taxes it owed to the British government.

Even at that time the royal family protected the treasures and therefore, they should not be excluded from its administration, he said.

Bose further said that while he was heading the committee set up by the apex court, he had pointed out "certain pitfalls and deficiencies" in the administration, but these were only management issues.

He said that somewhere some lacunae were found and people who came after him quantified the implications of the irregularities in the administration.

"But these are administrative lapses which have to be plugged. That does not mean the royal family has done it.

Responsibility has to be fixed, but the way to do that is not by drawing out (removing) the royal family which guarded the treasures," he said.

On the issue of protecting faith and rituals of the temple, he said these are part of the heritage of a country and "no can legislate it out".

"Religion and faith are purely private affairs. Politics should not interfere in faith and faith should not interfere in politics," he added.

Bose also said the verdict has not only brought "solace" to millions of devotees, it also reflects "our sense of justice and respect for truth".

He said that the judgement has given a "big message" that there should be consensus and social integration in society.

"I think this may even lead to setting up social integration councils in the country where all religions are represented and they are given an opportunity to express their views before the government takes a decision in such (religious) matters.

"This is very important. Discussion should precede a decision, I think, in matters of religion, in matters of faith and temple administration," he said.

The sprawling Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, an architectural splendour in granite, was rebuilt in its present form in the 18th century by the Travancore Royal House which had ruled southern Kerala and some adjoining parts of Tamil Nadu before integration of the princely state with the Indian Union in 1947.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple C V Ananda Bose Travancore royal family
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp