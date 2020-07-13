SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple

Kanu Sarda By

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday pronounced its verdict on the dispute over management of Thiruvananthapuram's historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple and held that the royal family of Travancore still has the shebait right.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices UU Lalit and Indu Malhotra pronounced the order after nine long years of hearing the case and allowed the appeal filed by members of the royal family, and reversed the Kerala High Court order which stated that the rights of the family ceased to exist with the death of the last ruler of the Travancore in 1991. The death of the last ruler will not result in escheat of the rights in favour of the government.

The court also approved the constitution of an interim committee headed by District Judge, Thiruvananthapuram to manage the affairs of the temple till the constitution of a new committee.

The case dates back to 2009 when TP Sundarrajan, a former IPS officer, filed a public interest litigation petition before the Kerala high court praying that the control of the temple should be handed over to the Kerala government from the royal family.

The state government took a stand before the high court that the traditional and customary belief is that the temple belongs to the royal family head of Travancore palace and that the administration of the temple has not broken down nor is there any allegation of a major nature which forces the government to interfere with the administrative affairs of the temple.