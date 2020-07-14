STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Society's response to COVID warriors disheartening, says Kerala government doctors body

Healthcare workers are battling fear, depression, insomnia, burnout and social ostracism even as they remain at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus.

Published: 14th July 2020 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

A motorist pleading to the police not to fine him for riding his bike without a valid reason during the triple lockdown. A scene from Vetturoad near Kazhakootam, Thiruvananthapuram.

A motorist pleading to the police not to fine him for riding his bike without a valid reason during the triple lockdown. A scene from Vetturoad near Kazhakootam, Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The attack on health workers in the coastal hamlet of Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram might have been condemned widely, but the medical fraternity says the incident is just one of many. 

Healthcare workers are battling fear, depression, insomnia, burnout and social ostracism even as they remain at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus.

Collectives like the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) warn that should such issues go unchecked, worst-case scenarios like suicides among health workers may also crop up amid the public emergency.

"The societal response to healthcare workers is disheartening," KGMOA state president Dr Joseph Chacko.

"The incident at Poonthura is only the tip of the iceberg. At many places, they are facing discrimination and even ostracism. Doubling the stress are work-related risks. Many are taking medication for depression and anxiety. We are not that far from hearing reports on suicides by health workers because of COVID-related stress."

ALSO READ | Efforts to ramp up tests move at snail’s pace in Thiruvananthapuram

An officer with the health department said the intense and demanding work around COVID prevention and control activities has drained health workers physically and emotionally.

"Healthcare workers, including field staff, have become indispensable in the fight against COVID-19. The high risk of infection, coupled with stigmatisation and understaffing, is affecting the mental health of healthcare workers. A strategy is yet to be developed to address the issues arising from exhaustion," the officer said.

Documents accessed by The New Indian Express reveal the state government is also tracking the issue. On July 1, during a high-level meeting chaired by the chief minister, principal health secretary Rajan Khobragade highlighted the continuous nature of the work healthcare workers were involved in and the resultant problems. 

One of the solutions BEING suggested is the implementation of a rotation system and the other is using the AYUSH department staff for non-clinical tasks after sufficient training.

ALSO SEE:

According to statistics, as on July 6, a total of 51 doctors and nurses, 20 field-level staff -- including junior health inspectors and junior public health nurses -- and 11 Asha workers were infected. 

Subsequently, till Monday, a total of 32 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Poonthura COVID coronavirus Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association covid in kerala
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp