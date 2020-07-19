STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Faisal Fareed, third accused in gold smuggling case, arrested by Dubai Police 

It was Faisal who sent a consignment to UAE consulate Charge d' Affairs Rashed Khamis Alshemelli in which 30 kgs of gold were found.

Published: 19th July 2020 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

custody

For representational purposes

KOCHI: Faisal Fareed, the prime accused in smuggling of gold using diplomatic baggage sent from UAE to its consulate official in Thiruvananthapuram, has been intercepted by the Dubai Police at UAE. 

Officials in Customs and NIA confirmed that Faisal of Kaipamangalam in Thrissur district is in Dubai Police custody now. Faisal who has a business in the UAE is residing with his family at Al Rashidiya in Dubai. He was picked up from his residence on Friday and is being interrogated by the police. 

It was Faisal who sent a consignment to UAE consulate Charge d' Affairs Rashed Khamis Alshemelli in which 30 kgs of gold were found. The NIA also registered a separate case claiming the involvement of terrorist elements behind the smuggling. Customs so far have arrested 13 persons and NIA arrested two persons. Rashed Khamis Alshemelli has returned to UAE.

ALSO READ: Crime Branch arraigns Swapna Suresh as second accused in forgery case

"We can confirm that Faisal is in the custody of police in Dubai. The Indian Embassy had passed on all information about Faisal based on the probe conducted by agencies in India to UAE. UAE is also conducting a probe into smuggling gold from Dubai and the involvement of diplomats in it. It was found that some documents were forged including emblem of UAE mission in Thiruvananthapuram to send gold inside baggage addressed to a diplomat which is a matter of concern for UAE. He is likely to be sent back to India soon," sources in the NIA told TNIE.

Faisal is third accused in the case registered by NIA. NIA court on Tuesday issued an open-end Non-Bailable Warrant against him. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a Lookout Circular to intercept him if he arrives or exits the country through any entry port in India. NIA also approached Interpol to issue a Blue Notice against him.

However, it is not yet clear whether Faisal will be given to NIA or the Customs first. With terrorism charges made by NIA against Faisal, the counter-terrorism agency is likely to get the custody of Faisal first. "There is a counter-terrorism treaty signed by India and UAE in 2018 which will help in expediting the extradition of accused from abroad. Faisal will be sent back to India after the probe carried out by UAE," the sources said.

Earlier, Faisal denied his involvement in the case and said that he did not know other persons who were arrested for smuggling the gold. However, both NIA and Customs maintained that he is a seasoned smuggler operating for gangs from Dubai. Customs also had raided his house in Kaipamangalam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
gold smuggling case Dubai Police Faisal Fareed
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp