Kathakali maestro Chemancheri Nair's family heaves sigh of relief as MP Muraleedharan tests  negative for COVID-19

The family had to put up a small barricade in front of Nair's chair so that no visitor would come close to him. The maestro was also urged not to shake hands with anyone.

Published: 26th July 2020 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

Kathakali maestro Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair

Kathakali maestro Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair (Photo | Facebook)

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan's negative COVID-19 test result has brought much relief to the family of centenarian Kathakali maestro Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair.

Flouting the COVID protocol, the MP and a few other UDF leaders had closely interacted with the Padma awardee at the latter's house, on his 105th birthday on July 16. Muraleedharan subsequently entered quarantine and got tested for the virus on Friday, after 28 persons who took part in a marriage function at Chekkiyad turned positive. He had visited the venue on the eve of the wedding.

"We were tensed. My father is 105 years old and wheel-chair bound. It was such a relief to know that the MP tested negative," said Kunhiraman Nair's son Pavithran P. Due to the pandemic, Nair's family was very cautious and had not encouraged a grand birthday celebration.

However, political leaders and elected representatives thronged Nair's house one by one on the day, throwing all caution to the wind. The family had to put up a small barricade in front of Nair's chair so that no visitor would come close to him. The maestro was also urged not to shake hands with anyone and instead just stick to a 'namasthe'.

"But my father cannot distance himself from people, whoever they may be. He would simply hug them and interact closely with them. He is like a kid in that regard," Pavithran said.

'Parties fighting to appropriate Nair'

However, it was not just the UDF leaders who had visited Nair. CPM leaders including local MLA K Dasan and P Vishwan, Yuvamorcha state president Praful Krishnan, and many others had reached Nair's house to wish him on his birthday.

A source close to Kunhiraman Nair told TNIE that the social media competition between various political parties and their attempt to 'appropriate' a renowned artist was what led to the throng of people at the maestro's house.

"Union minister V Muraleedharan and BJP state president K Surendran wished Nair through video, which was widely shared on social media. Following this, Muraleedharan MP and other local leaders came to Nair's house. Videos of this visit were also circulated. On the next day, it was the turn of the CPM and its leaders, including the local MLA, to call on Nair. The social media war between these political parties was what led to this," the source said.

