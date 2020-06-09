STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Ranji player found dead in house

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Kerala Ranji Trophy player Jayamohan Thampi was found dead in his house near Manacaud on Monday morning. The body was found lying in the hall of the house, where his son also lived. Fort police said the body was two days’ old and was in a decomposed state. Jayamohan’s wife had predeceased him. The police said since the body was in a putrefied state, the inquest did not yield any result and they are awaiting the autopsy report to find out the cause of death.

The police said Jayamohan’s son has given statement that he did not notice his father’s death despite the odour emanating from the decaying body. The police said the statement was implausible and they are verifying it. Hailing from Alappuzha, Thampi had donned Kerala’s jersey in six first-class matches and had played as a wicketkeeper-batsman. The Kerala Cricket Association condoled the death of Thampi.

