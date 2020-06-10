STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

12-year-old in Kerala who went swimming dies of rare amoebic meningoencephalitis

His relatives revealed that the boy had gone swimming in the pool at his cousin's home in Marikunnu in Kozhikode last week. 

Published: 10th June 2020 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Two nurses walk down an empty SM Street to reach Kottapparambu Mother and Baby Hospital in Kozhikode during coronavirus lockdown.

Two nurses walk down an empty SM Street to reach Kottapparambu Mother and Baby Hospital in Kozhikode during coronavirus lockdown. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 12-year-old boy died on Tuesday in Kozhikode of amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and fatal disease that causes inflammation of the brain. 

The boy was admitted to Baby Memorial Hospital on Saturday with symptoms that included headache, vomiting and unconsciousness. His relatives revealed that the boy had gone swimming in the pool at his cousin's home in Marikunnu last week. 

"We suspected amoebic meningitis because of the rapid disease progression and history of swimming. Later the Brain Fluid Examination of the spinal cord confirmed the pathogenic amoeba. Since there is no specific protocol for treatment, we treated the patient in the pediatric intensive care unit with ventilator support. Unfortunately, we couldn't save the boy," said Dr Abdul Rauf, pediatric ICU specialist, Baby Memorial Hospital. 

ALSO READ | Church opposes burial of COVID-19 victim in Kerala; District Collector intervenes

The fatal disease is caused by an amoeba called Naegleria fowleri, found in non-chlorinated freshwater ponds, lakes and wells. While taking bath in such water bodies is not harmful, but diving and prolonged swimming are infectious. 

"The disease spreads when contaminated water enters the body through the nose. Once the amoeba enters the nose, it travels to the brain where it causes Amoebic Meningitis, which is usually fatal with a mortality rate that is around 95%," a doctor mentioned.  

Less than 10 patients worldwide have reportedly survived the disease. The disease cannot be contracted through person-to-person contact. 

In India, only 15 amoebic meningoencephalitis cases have been reported till date. 

Ahead of the rainy season, the disease could be eliminated by disinfecting the ponds, lakes and wells with bleaching powder.

ALSO READ | Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
amoebic meningoencephalitis Kozhikode Amoebic Meningitis
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp