Church opposes burial of COVID-19 victim in Kerala; District Collector intervenes

THRISSUR: After two days, a COVID-19 victim whose burial in their cemetery was initially opposed by the St. Sebastian Church at Thachuparambu near Chalakudy, will finally be laid to rest Wednesday evening.

District collector S Shanavas' had to intervene to resolve the impasse.

Dinny Chacko, who returned from the Maldives and was confirmed to have been infected with COVID, had died on June 8.

It was the COVID-burial protocol, which says that the infected person should be buried in a deep grave, that triggered the delay in his burial.

The church authorities claimed that the cemetery of the church was on a wetland and digging a deep grave will not be practical.

On Wednesday, Collector Shanavas intervened and a discussion between the church and Dinny's family took place.

After discussions, the cemetery compound was dug to a depth of 10 feet but no water or mud was found.

Shanavas said that since the church agreed to conduct the burial as their confusions were resolved, no action will be initiated.

A close relative of the family said that the church cemetery was where the family has been burying their dead and they wanted to conduct Dinny's burial here too while complying with the protocols in place.

The church's attitude, which had put the grieving family in a difficult spot, has invited a lot of criticism.

Dinny's mortal remains that had been kept at the medical college mortuary will now be moved to the cemetery before he is laid to rest.

He is survived by his wife and two-and-a-half-year-old son.



