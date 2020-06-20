STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown in Kerala capital may be intensified after three COVID-19 cases with no known source

It is difficult to trace the contacts of an auto driver from Manacaud, a mobile shop owner from Manacaud and a 67-year-old from Vanchiyoor who all tested positive, said a Special Branch Report

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The lockdown restrictions should be strengthened in the state capital after three COVID-19 cases were reported in the city limits without any known source of infection, a report of the State Special Branch stated. Protests and demonstrations in various parts of the city will not be allowed, the city police said. In the wake of the report, a high-level meeting led by Co-operation and Tourism Minister Minister Kadakampally Surendran was also convened on Saturday.

As per the report submitted to the health department, it is difficult to trace the contacts of an auto rickshaw driver from Manacaud, a mobile shop keeper from Manacaud and a 67-year-old from Vanchiyoor who all tested positive for COVID-19. Hence the restrictions should be intensified in the city as the sources of the virus spread are still unknown.

ALSO READ: Thiruvananthapuram on high alert as auto rickshaw driver tests positive for COVID-19

"As many as 30 police personnel from the Armed Reserve camp have been deployed at the containment zones which announced by the district administration late on Friday. In addition, police patrols will be intensified in the city to restrict the movement of people at various markets, bus stops, bus stations and other commercial areas. We will leave no stones unturned and we have already issued alerts across the city to prevent unwanted gatherings and crowds," said MR Satheesh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, City Special branch.

The auto driver and his family tested positive on Friday. Similarly, the mobile shop keeper who is a native of Malappuram also had communicated with several persons in various parts of the city. Besides, the source of the COVID-19 infection contracted by the man from Vanchiyoor is yet to be traced.

