STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Doctors in Kerala wary of post-COVID health risks

Studies reveal that the disease results in deterioration of vital bodily systems, leading to issues ranging from lung complications to diabetes.

Published: 22nd June 2020 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Private security wearing fully protective clothes at an Isolation ward specially for coronavirus patinents at Gandhi Hospital on Monday as one suspect patient who arrived from Dubai was admitted on Monday

Representational image (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the search for a medical cure for COVID-19 remains elusive, experts are increasingly worried about its long-term ramifications on the health of those who have recovered from the infection. Studies reveal that the disease results in deterioration of vital bodily systems, leading to issues ranging from lung complications to diabetes.

Based on clinical observations, scientists from King’s College London have concluded that there is a bi-directional relationship between COVID-19 and diabetes. They believe that it is possible that the novel coronavirus may alter glucose metabolism that could complicate the condition of pre-existing diabetes or lead to the disease.

ALSO READ| Antigen-based COVID testing of all patients at hospitals may not be feasible, say experts in Kerala

"In many instances, persons who have recovered from COVID-19 have developed autoimmune diabetes. It is not necessary that they have had diabetes in the beginning. The virus causes a hypersensitivity reaction in our bodies. It destroys the pancreatic beta cells and in turn the production of insulin gets reduced, leading to diabetes. It may be a life-long condition," said Dr Joseph K, consultant, Internal Medicine and Diabetology at VPS Lakeshore.

Permanent damage to the lung tissue and pulmonary blood clots can occur in patients whose respiratory systems had deteriorated during the infection, necessitating ICU ventilator support. "When pneumonia progresses to become acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), it may lead to a lot of complications for the patient even after recovery. Long-term breathing difficulty can occur. Pulmonary fibrosis, which is a lung disease that occurs when lung tissue becomes damaged, and pulmonary embolism, a condition in which one or more arteries in the lungs are blocked by blood clots, can occur. However, for persons who had developed viral pneumonia during the SARS-CoV-2 infection and got cured, not many complications may happen later," said Dr Tinku Joseph, an interventional pulmonologist at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences.

ALSO READ| COVID-19: Antibody detected in four indicating past infection, but Kerala government remains silent

Dr Anup R Warrier, an infectious disease expert, said after recovering from COVID-19, a person should revisit doctors and undergo checkups for three to six months. "Any disease can affect you in two ways -- either it can have a direct organ involvement, which can cause damage to whichever organ the virus attacks, or it can cause dysregulated immune response --that means the immunity developed due to the infection doesn’t function in the way it is supposed to. The immune system itself causes damage to the organs. That is why many medicines like Dexamethasone and Tociluzumab, which suppress the immune system, are used for treatment," said Dr Anup.

Dr Anup also said it is not necessary that everyone gets diabetes. It is likely in those people who are prone to this dysfunction. "Those who would have developed it in another five-10 years will have it earlier," said Dr Anup.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Post COVID risks Coronavirus Kerala COVID cases Kerala COVID recovories
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp