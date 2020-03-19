STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Two Catholic priests booked in Kerala for violating orders by conducting mass  

Fr Thomas Pattamkulam, vicar of St Joseph Forane Church at Kollichal and his assistant vicar Joseph Orath have been booked for endangering public health.

Published: 19th March 2020 11:37 PM

St Joseph Forane Church at Kollichal

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Kerala Police booked two Catholic priests for conducting mass in which around 150 persons attented, despite strict direction to suspend services in the wake of coronavirus disease in Kasaragod district.

Fr Thomas Pattamkulam, vicar of St Joseph Forane Church at Kollichal in Panathady gram panchayat, and his assistant vicar Joseph Orath have been booked for endangering public health, said Rajapuram inspector Babu Peringath.

The priests have been charged with Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (Disobeying order passed by public servant and which can cause danger to human life, health or safety) and Section 269 of the IPC (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), said the inspector.

ALSO READ| Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese exempts faithful from the obligation for Sunday Mass

Earlier this week, Kasargod collector D Sajith Babu banned assembly of more than 50 persons in public places, auditoriums, marriage halls, convention centres, and community halls to curb the spread of COVID-19. 

The order was issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Madras Public Health Act, 1939. "In the event of any violation, police inspectors were empowered to take necessary steps to disperse the crowd," he said in the order.

After the order was issued, the collector intervened and cancelled a temple festival in Kumbla. Rajapuram inspector Peringath said he telephoned the vicar and asked him to cancel the service.

On Thursday, when the special squad comprising revenue officials and police reached the church, the mass was going on and there were around 150 persons inside, said the officers. "We dispersed the persons and ended the mass," he said.

Fr Pattamkulam said that he was unaware he was charged by the police. "But we had taken all precaution before conducting the mass, which was part of the church's Feast. We had cancelled the celebrations and was conducting the mass," he said.

The pews were placed at a distance of 1.5m and the laity was provided with hand wash before entering the church, he said. "But when the officials came, we agreed to call off the mass and not conduct it again," he said.

However, he admitted that there were more than 50 persons inside the church. According to the sources, a section of the church members had asked the vicar to call off the service. "When he went ahead with the service, they informed the police," said a member.

If convicted, the priests will face imprisonment up to six months, or fine of Rs 1,000 or both. 

