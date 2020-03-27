STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Shortage of support staff forces small hospitals, clinics in Kerala to close down

Though government-run primary health centres are open, many people hesitate to visit such facilities owing to the Covid-19 scare.

Published: 27th March 2020 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Nurse Simi M and doctor Aseefa C K pushing a stretcher into the > isolation ward in the District Hospital in Kanhangad on Wednesday.

Doctors pushing a stretcher into the an isolation ward in Kerala. (File Photo | EPS)

By Sovi Vidhyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Due to severe shortage of support staff in the wake of the lockdown following the COVID-19 threat, the functioning of private clinics and small hospitals, mostly in rural areas of the state, have come to a halt. The shutdown of such facilities has left a number of patients with minor illnesses and non-emergency medical needs in the lurch. 

Though government-run primary health centres (PHCs) are open, many people hesitate to visit such facilities owing to the COVID-19 scare. Besides, PHCs and other government healthcare facilities are already pre-occupied with monitoring the COVID-19 situation and attending to patients with such symptoms on a daily basis.

"I have been suffering from a severe toothache for the past few days. The local clinic has shutdown abruptly and due to the restrictions imposed on travel, I have  put off plans to visit a specialty hospital in the city for the time being. Also, it is better to stay away from hospitals now owing to the possibility of contracting the virus," said Surendran Nair, from Amboori in rural Thiruvananthapuram.

ALSO READ: 19 more positive cases; Kerala sets up war room

According to Dr Sushama Anil, state secretary of the Kerala Association of Small Hospitals and Clinics (KASC), small and medium healthcare facilities, with less than 20 beds, have been severely hit by shortage of support staff. The situation has aggravated after the lockdown was declared. A majority of the 2,000 small hospitals and clinics affiliated to the association had wound up operation a week ago.

"Till recently, many doctors who run small clinics have been functioning like a one-man army doing the role of the support staff as well. However, there is a severe shortage of Personal Protective Equipment which has forced many doctors to close down clinics," she said.

According to Dr Sushama, the state government has not issued any communication to small hospitals or clinics regarding their functioning. The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on the other hand, has left the decision on the doctors who run such clinics, with firm insistence on adopting sufficient protective measures while attending to patients.

OP services down

Large hospitals are seeing a huge drop in the number of out-patients. Even patients admitted for elective surgeries have sought voluntary discharge in the wake of COVID-19 scare. 

"The drop in the number of patients can be attributed to the overall scare prevailing in the wake of the coronavirus situation. Also, the government had advised people to postpone non-emergency surgeries and visits to hospitals for the time being," said Sheba Jacob, joint secretary, Kerala Private Hospital Association.

Meanwhile, the managements of largescale private hospitals said they have extended all cooperation to the government to utilise their facilities to handle a possible spike in COVID-19 cases in the coming days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID 19 Kerala PHC Kerala COVID 19 Kerala coronavirus scare Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance arrive for a press briefing about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)
UK British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Gallery
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp