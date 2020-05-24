Kerala records 53 new COVID-19 cases, five persons recover

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala's Covid-19 graph continues to be up on the third consecutive day with 53 cases being recorded on Sunday.

Twelve of the new patients are in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur, five each in Malappuram and Kasaragod, four each in Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Palakkad, three in Kollam, two in Pathanamthitta and one in Kozhikode. A Tamil Nadu native was also among those who tested positive.

ALSO READ: Kerala registers 5th coronavirus death as 53-year-old cancer patient succumbs in Kozhikode

Eighteen of the new patients are those who returned from foreign countries - eleven from UAE, three each from Saudi Arabia and Oman, and one from Kuwait. Twenty-nine persons were Malayalees who returned from other states - nineteen from Maharashtra, five from Gujarat, three from Tamil Nadu, one each from Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

A woman health worker in Palakkad was infected by contact.

Five persons recovered from the pandemic on the day. A total of 322 persons are under treatment in various hospitals at present.

Eighteen new hotspots have been announced. The number of hotspots in the state stands at 55.