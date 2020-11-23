In Kerala's Kallidukku the residents' wait for an underpass has no end

Kiran Narayanan By

THRISSUR: Though the Indian Constitution assures the right to freedom of movement to everyone across the country, the families in Kallidukku under Pananchery panchayat in Thrissur cannot claim the same privilege. National Highway 544, which connects Kochi with Salem, has been blocking their movement through Kallidukku junction since 2018. Due to back-to-back accidents that occurred in the area, police and NHAI have blocked vehicle movement at the junction. Residents have been demanding an underpass as part of the NH 544 widening since 2014.

"As Vaniyampara-Peechi dam road directly cuts through NH 544, blockade at the junction has forced eight buses which are plying between Vaniyampara and Peechi dam to shift to a new route by violating the single-lane rules of the national highway to complete their trip. It's not just buses; private vehicles are also crossing dangerously as the blockade has forced them to take more than three kilometres on the service road. Over 200 persons lost their lives in the stretch in the last decade. Constructing an underpass at Kallidukku is the only solution to the issue," said Subhash Kumar, president, Kallidukku Janakeeya Samiti.

Currently, buses coming from Pattikkad enter the NH through the wrong side and diagonally cross the national highway to reach the service road on the other side. Many families living on both ends of the NH are regularly using this route as it has a higher secondary school, village office, KSEB office, Krishi Bhavan and a hospital.

In 2014, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) directed the NHAI to construct an underpass along the stretch while considering the Janakeeya Samiti's plea.

"The Commission pointed out that public safety has a larger stake than an additional expense in the project and directed to construct an underpass in the stretch. As the NHAI didn't respond to its direction, SHRC has directed us to approach the Kerala High Court. We had filed our petition back in September," said Kumar.

Though the six-lane widening of NH 544 has already been sanctioned, the project is getting delayed over financial issues of KMC Constructions Ltd, which signed the agreement in August 2009 after winning the contract for developing the Mannuthy-Vadakkencherry stretch.

Meanwhile, chief whip K Rajan who represents the area under Ollur constituency, has demanded that the NHAI must terminate the contract and take over the work. "The contractor has given subcontract to 16 different companies and violated the contract deadline four times. Despite the state's continuous demands, the centre hasn't blacklisted the company and gave the contract extension," he said.

Earlier, the central agency had agreed to construct four underpasses at Mulayam, Mudikkode, Kombazha and Vaniyampara after witnessing stiff public protest. "The officials have assured underpasses at four areas and ignored the case of Kallidukku. While ensuring a temporary solution for the residents, the officials should construct an underpass at Kallidukku as part of the NH 544 widening," said Rajan.

However, NHAI officials have clarified that they will look into the matter. "As the development of NH 544 which includes the Kuthiran tunnel is stuck over several factors, we will consider the public demand before initiating the widening project," said a source close to the agency.