Kerala govt to withdraw controversial Police Act amendment after widespread criticism

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after putting it on hold, the Kerala government has decided to withdraw the controversial ordinance on the Police Act amendment. The cabinet meet on Tuesday decided to bring in a repeal ordinance to withdraw the amendment.

With the cabinet issuing its nod, the repeal ordinance will be sent to the Governor with clarification. Once the Governor signs it, the controversial amendment will not be in force. It's learnt that the cabinet has decided to bring in a new amendment to the Police Act to prevent exploitation of online platforms.

ALSO READ: Unhappy CPM central brass forced Kerala Police Act deferment: Sources

It was on Monday that the government decided to put on hold the amendment which came into force last Saturday. The amendment, which gives the police more powers to prosecute persons who exploit communication platforms to slander others, has faced widespread criticism. The CPM central leadership openly came out against it and asked the state government not to go ahead with the legislation.