MLA Ganesh Kumar's office secretary booked for 'threatening' approver in Kerala actor abduction case

KOLLAM: The Bekal police on Tuesday arrested the office secretary of KB Ganesh Kumar MLA, Pradeep Kottathala, from Pathanapuram in Kollam. He was arrested for threatening and trying to influence Vipin Lal, the approver in the actor abduction and assault case.

The Bekal police arrived on Monday night and arrested Pradeep Kottathala from the MLA's Pathanapuram office on Tuesday morning.

The police had received information that a high-level conspiracy had taken place to influence the witness.

​The approver, a native of Pallikkara in Kasaragod, filed a complaint with Bekal police in September alleging that he was getting calls and letters since January, urging him to change his statement in the case.

The police took the accused to Kasaragod and will be produced before the court on Tuesday. The probe team had submitted a report stating that Pradeep needs to be taken into custody, before the Kasaragod District Sessions Court the other day. Following which, the court had rejected Pradeep's anticipatory bail plea.

According to the police, Pradeep went to Kasargod to meet Vipin Lal in January 2020. He went to Vipin Lal's relative's home and at a jewelery shop in Kanhangad, where his relative is working. He reportedly demanded to make a statement in support to Dileep, accused innthe actor assault case.

Pradeep also called up Vipin and tried to influence him. But as Vipin refused the request, he started receiving threatening letters.

Vipin Lal, who was in jail in connection with some other case, was in the same cell with Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the actor assault case.

Vipin Lal had told officers investigating the actress case that he was forced by Pulsar Suni and authorities of Kakkanad jail in Kochi to write a letter to actor Dileep asking for money.

Ganesh Kumar is yet to comment on the incident. However he unofficially informed that Pradeep has been expelled from his personal staff and that he would make an official announcement soon.