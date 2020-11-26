Kerala govt announces two-day official mourning to mark legend Maradona's death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Joining millions of Maradona fans across the globe, Kerala has announced a two-day official mourning in its sports sector as a mark of respect to the legendary player. This is a rare gesture in the history of the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remembered him as a stellar sportsman who stood with the socialists.

"The people of Kerala are among the football fans across the world pained by the death of legendary player Maradona," he said in a message.

"Football is a beautiful game and Maradona was the most popular player. He has a big place in the hearts of football fans in Kerala ever since Argentina won the 1986 World Cup. After Argentina, Maradona has the largest number of fans in Kerala. During any World Cup his posters are found in large numbers in this tiny state," he said in a message.

"Argentina is a prominent name in world football and Maradona took his country to the top most position. His close friendship with Cuba and Fidel Castro was proof for his anti-imperialist stand," he said.

Kerala's Industries and Sports Minister EP Jayarajan said the mourning will be on November 26 and 27.