STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID nodal officers resign en masse in Kerala over suspension of staff for 'ill-treating' patient

The allegations were raised against the staff of Ward-6 of Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram

Published: 03rd October 2020 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The disciplinary action initiated by the health department against a doctor and two nurses of the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly ill-treating a COVID-19 patient has ruffled many feathers.

The Kerala Government Nurses Association and Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association have launched open protests against the decision. The police registered a case against the protesters for defying the prohibitory orders which came into effect in the district on Saturday. Meanwhile, the medical community decided to intensify the protests and doctors resigned en masse from the post of Covid nodal officers.

"The suspension of Covid Nodal Officer Dr Aruna of GMCH is nothing but a face-saving measure. She has been made a scapegoat to protect some others. The disciplinary action is not based on a thorough inquiry. We believe that even the preliminary findings made by the Director of Medical Education (DME) might be biased," said an officer of KGMCTA.  

The protests were planned after a conciliatory meeting called by health minister KK Shailaja on Friday remained inconclusive. During the meeting, the minister has informed the association that the suspension order will not be revoked.

Last Tuesday, the relatives of a 55-year-old COVID-19 patient raised complaints of mistreatment at the Medical College. They alleged that they were shocked to find maggots wriggling in his wounds when they brought him home after he was discharged.

The allegations were raised against the staff of Ward-6 of Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Acting upon a complaint by the patient’s wife, the health minister ordered a probe followng which three medical staff were suspended.

The incident also prompted the State Human Rights Commission to order a probe by the DME and the City Police Commissioner.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp