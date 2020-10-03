COVID nodal officers resign en masse in Kerala over suspension of staff for 'ill-treating' patient

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The disciplinary action initiated by the health department against a doctor and two nurses of the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly ill-treating a COVID-19 patient has ruffled many feathers.

The Kerala Government Nurses Association and Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association have launched open protests against the decision. The police registered a case against the protesters for defying the prohibitory orders which came into effect in the district on Saturday. Meanwhile, the medical community decided to intensify the protests and doctors resigned en masse from the post of Covid nodal officers.

"The suspension of Covid Nodal Officer Dr Aruna of GMCH is nothing but a face-saving measure. She has been made a scapegoat to protect some others. The disciplinary action is not based on a thorough inquiry. We believe that even the preliminary findings made by the Director of Medical Education (DME) might be biased," said an officer of KGMCTA.

The protests were planned after a conciliatory meeting called by health minister KK Shailaja on Friday remained inconclusive. During the meeting, the minister has informed the association that the suspension order will not be revoked.

Last Tuesday, the relatives of a 55-year-old COVID-19 patient raised complaints of mistreatment at the Medical College. They alleged that they were shocked to find maggots wriggling in his wounds when they brought him home after he was discharged.

The allegations were raised against the staff of Ward-6 of Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Acting upon a complaint by the patient’s wife, the health minister ordered a probe followng which three medical staff were suspended.

The incident also prompted the State Human Rights Commission to order a probe by the DME and the City Police Commissioner.