'Students should not be punished on the whims and fancies of university leadership' 

George Poikayil By

Express News Service

On the eve of the 74th Independence Day, H Venkateswarlu, former commerce professor of Osmania University, took charge as the third vice-chancellor of the Central University of Kerala at Periya in Kasaragod.

On August 15, in his first public address as the vice-chancellor, Prof Venkateswarlu said: "Students are the most important part of the university. No student should suffer."

On the eve of Teacher's Day, he has another piece of advice for his faculty members: "Mingle with students and understand the socio-cultural and economic backgrounds of students. That is the biggest challenge."

His reason to understand the "background music" of students can be traced to his own past. Circumstances made Prof Venkateswarlu a teacher when he was in Class 5.

He grew up in Vemulaghat village in the former Medak district of Andhra Pradesh (now in Siddipet district of Telangana), where there was no electricity till he was in Class 8 (1973). He lost his father when he was six years old and his mother raised him. "I started giving tuition from Class 5 to support my family and education," he says.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh honoured him with the Best Teacher Award in 2010. He retired from Osmania University last year after teaching for 30 years.

Prof Venkateswarlu, known as HV in academic circles, has already hired a Malayalam teacher to teach him the language. "Now the Government of India gave me another opportunity and I want to do social and academic justice to my new role," he tells The New Indian Express. Excerpts from the interview.

Q. You come from Osmania, one of the most politically active universities in India. The Central University of Kerala has a track record of rusticating or suspending students over Facebook posts and filing a police complaint against a student for breaking a glass.

A. It depends on the leadership. I would have dealt with it differently. Teachers should be mentors to students. They must understand the social, cultural, and economic backgrounds of students. I have met students from all backgrounds in my 40 years long teaching career. My first option will be to counsel the students. We have to listen to them, be patient with them.

Punishment should be within the limit of the governance of the university. It should not be on the whims and fancies of the leadership.

Q. A student had to drop out after the department did not allow her to write an exam over the lack of attendance. Another PG student who got JRF in the first semester could not claim the fellowship for the same reason.

A. The purpose of attendance is to instill a sense of the system before students leave the university. That is the core purpose, not to judge knowledge. Teachers need not waive off the shortage, but they can conduct special classes to make up for the lost classes. We have done it in Osmania. Ultimately, if we don't help students, who will help? But help within the rules.

Q. What's your take on political activism on campus?

A. That is their right. The political leadership we see today has grown from universities. But universities should not be the centres of political actions.

Q. Student strength in departments has been increased to 60 in arts and social science departments, and 40 in science departments. Does the university have the infrastructure to support such big classes?

A. The All India Council for Technical Education norms allow for 60 students. But teachers of the Physics Department told me that they have 38 students, and it should be only 20. Thirty students are good, 40 is a little more. Let me check with the Academic Council.

Q. What are your priorities for the university?

A. The university is 10 years old and it is the right time to give the university a character. I have identified three to four departments. I want to encourage and motivate them full scale to make the university nationally competitive and globally visible. I do not mean to neglect other departments.

Research is a priority area for which I will have to reallocate funds by cutting down on luxuries.

I am contemplating three multidisciplinary courses in computer science, mathematics, and social science, giving students multiple exits.

Mathematics and economics is the most wanted combination across the world. Add to that finance and artificial intelligence and data analytics and the course will sell like hotcakes. Our students can be globally placed with such courses.

We will also be developing a botanical garden and biodiversity park. Apart from that, around 10,000 trees will be planted to beautify the campus.

ALSO READ | Teachers' Day: Pinarayi fondly remembers his teachers, says would have dropped out but for them

Q. On sports and social responsibilities?

A. The university's playground has to be developed. I have also asked for the immediate appointment of a physical education instructor. We can tap Khelo India for funds.

Another thing I like to concentrate on is to develop the life skills of schoolchildren. We have a Centre for Life Skills. I will personally supervise it. We will identify 10 schools in the university's neighbourhood and use our 200 faculty members and 400 research scholars to interact with the students. It will be a round-the-clock programme. We will focus on these schools for two years and then move to the next batch of schools.