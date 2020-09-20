UDF to intensify protest demanding Kerala Minister KT Jaleel’s resignation

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF will step up its protest against the LDF Government demanding the resignation of Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel.

A day after Congress and UDF leadership were huddled at Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala’s house, the UDF has decided to come up with a series of agitation against the minister which include holding Secretariat and Collectorate marches on Tuesday.

Ever since Jaleel was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate, the Opposition has been clamouring for his resignation. But with the CPM and the LDF rallying behind him, the Opposition continued its protests unabated.

UDF convener Benny Behanan told TNIE that there has been a concerted effort to distract media glare from the gold smuggling case. “The ongoing controversy on the Quran and the raking up of religious sentiments show nothing but the CPM’s political failure.

Initially the ED was probing whether Jaleel had amassed wealth under the guise of the gold smuggling case. The NIA summoned him as per the statements he had given to the ED which shows there is foul play in his activities,” said Behanan.

The ploy of the LDF government to suppress the youth organisations’ protests has also not gone down well with the Opposition, which alleged that the police were purposefully using lathis to cause injuries to protesters.

On Saturday, UDF MPs P K Kunhalikutty, Mohammed Basheer, N K Premachandran, K Muraleedharan, Kodikunnil Suresh and Behanan condemned the police highhandedness against the youth organisations’ protests.

Over the last one week, more than 385 cases have been charged against the youth organisations.

Majority of prominent youth leaders are currently undergoing treatment at various private hospitals. But that has not deterred the UDF from going ahead with further protests against the government and Jaleel.

Kodiyeri raking up communal sentiments to divert attention: Chennithala

T’Puram: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged on Saturday that CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is attempting to distract attention from the gold smuggling case by raking up communal sentiments.

Kodiyeri is also apprehensive of his son Bineesh being arrested by central agencies probing the Bengaluru drug case, he said.

Speaking to reporters at his official residence, Cantonment House, here, Chennithala reiterated the Opposition will continue their statewide protests until Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel resigns.

He alleged the CPM has become a party that makes blatant communal statements.

He emphasised that the Opposition is not going to be cowed down by police pressure though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had warned of suppressing protests with an iron fist.

“This is the worst government which has ever ruled the state,” said Chennithala.