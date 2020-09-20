STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

UDF to intensify protest demanding Kerala Minister KT Jaleel’s resignation

A day after Congress and UDF leadership were huddled at Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala’s house, the UDF has decided to come up with a series of agitation against the minister.

Published: 20th September 2020 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  UDF will step up its protest against the LDF Government demanding the resignation of Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel.

A day after Congress and UDF leadership were huddled at Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala’s house, the UDF has decided to come up with a series of agitation against the minister which include holding Secretariat and Collectorate marches on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | I can be killed, not defeated, says Kerala minister KT Jaleel a day after NIA grilling

Ever since Jaleel was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate, the Opposition has been clamouring for his resignation. But with the CPM and the LDF rallying behind him, the Opposition continued its protests unabated. 

UDF convener Benny Behanan told TNIE that there has been a concerted effort to distract media glare from the gold smuggling case. “The ongoing controversy on the Quran and the raking up of religious sentiments show nothing but the CPM’s political failure.

Initially the ED was probing whether Jaleel had amassed wealth under the guise of the gold smuggling case. The NIA summoned him as per the statements he had given to the ED which shows there is foul play in his activities,” said Behanan.

The ploy of the LDF government to suppress the youth organisations’ protests has also not gone down well with the Opposition, which alleged that the police were purposefully using lathis to cause injuries to protesters.

On Saturday, UDF MPs P K Kunhalikutty, Mohammed Basheer, N K Premachandran, K Muraleedharan, Kodikunnil Suresh and Behanan condemned the police highhandedness against the youth organisations’ protests.

ALSO READ | Kerala minister KT Jaleel playing victim card by invoking religion, alleges BJP

Over the last one week, more than 385 cases have been charged against the youth organisations.

Majority of prominent youth leaders are currently undergoing treatment at various private hospitals. But that has not deterred the UDF from going ahead with further protests against the government and Jaleel.

Kodiyeri raking up communal sentiments to divert attention: Chennithala

T’Puram: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged on Saturday that CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is attempting to distract attention from the gold smuggling case by raking up communal sentiments.

Kodiyeri is also apprehensive of his son Bineesh being arrested by central agencies probing the Bengaluru drug case, he said.

Speaking to reporters at his official residence, Cantonment House, here, Chennithala reiterated the Opposition will continue their statewide protests until Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel resigns.

He alleged the CPM has become a party that makes blatant communal statements.

He emphasised that the Opposition is not going to be cowed down by police pressure though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had warned of suppressing protests with an iron fist.

“This is the worst government which has ever ruled the state,” said Chennithala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UDF Kerala gold smuggling case KT Jaleel
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma during the toss. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020: Get ready for virtual Whistle Podu this IPL season
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp