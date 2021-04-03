STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Playing dead on April Fool's Day costs 17-year-old his life in Alappuzha

Though he was rushed to a private hospital, his life could not be saved.

Published: 03rd April 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  A 17-year-old boy died while trying to stage an April Fool’s prank late on Thursday night. Sidharth Ajay, son of Ajayakumar, Thattaruparambil, Kelamangalam, Thakazhi, died in the freak incident at the rented home at Kiliroor near Thalavadi. Quoting family members of the deceased, Edathua police said that the boy tried to fool friends by faking his death. After having dinner, he went to his room. But, when he did not emerge even after a longtime, the boy’s mother entered his room and found his body hanging from the ceiling fan.

Though he was rushed to a private hospital, his life could not be saved. His  mobile phone, which was on live streaming mode, was also found in the room. Hence, the family members suspect that he had died while trying to stage the hanging, police said.

The police have taken the mobile phone into custody. The body was shifted to Alappuzha Medical College for post-mortem, which will be held on Saturday. The funeral will take place at his ancestral home in Kelamangalam. The deceased is a Plus-II student of  Lourdes Matha Higher Secondary School, Pacha-Chekkidikkad, officers said. 

