After CM Vijayan, now Oommen Chandy tests COVID-19 positive

The former Chief Minister had travelled across Kerala on a rigorous election campaign ever since the candidature list was announced during mid-March. 

Published: 08th April 2021 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy have tested positive for coronavirus. He has been resting at his home, Puthupally House at Poojappura here. The health department authorities are planning to shift him to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College on Thursday night itself.

The former Chief Minister had travelled across Kerala on a rigorous election campaign ever since the candidature list was announced during mid-March. 

Oommen Chandy had a fever for the last two days and was looking frail. He along with his family members reached Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday after casting votes at Puthupally in Kottayam.

ALSO READ | Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tests positive for COVID-19

He had taken an RT-PCR test at his home on Thursday after health technicians from a private lab at Kumarapuram took his samples. Even though the outcome of the test was known by evening, his family members were not keen on shifting him to the hospital.

When top Congress leaders intervened in the issue, Thiruvananthapuram DMO, Dr K S Shinu reached Puthupally House.

“We have difficulty in shifting him to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital as his family insist that they prefer to have him in home isolation. Since he has a fever, we are keen on admitting him to the hospital. Dr Rajan N Khobragade, principal secretary (health and family welfare) has also intervened. The highest level of health management is on to provide him immediate medical care”, said Dr Shinu to TNIE.

With Chandy testing postive, his family and his personal staff members will be in quarantine. 

Earlier the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tested positive for COVID-19.

The 75-year-old is asymptomatic and will be shifted from his house in Kannur to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. A medical board will be set up to guide further treatment.

